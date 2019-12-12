pidan

Clam Shell Cat Bed

$48.99

[Artful Design] The pet nest designed in a pearl shell shape adds your pet’s charm as an elegant and adorable merman princess! [Soft & Reliable] The cat cave based a two-layer foldable design and the top-and-bottom containment provides a sense of security. [One Cave for Two Purposes] The shell-shaped cat cave can be completely unfolded to obtain a double-area fairyland. [Magic Materials] The special new hook & loop fasteners prevent the catching of your pet’s hair. Besides, the crystal super-soft surface material and the filler of high-density polyester fiber are used. [pidan Quality Guarantee] This product is guaranteed for 1 year. Please let us know if there is any problem during use. Thoughtful services of pidan is available for you. pidan Pink Clam Shell Shaped Cat Bed Can be transformed as a Mat Dimension: 580×370×320 mm Applicable Target: Cats, and Ultra-Small Breed Dogs Net Weight: 922 g Material: Polyester Fiber