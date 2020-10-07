Clairol

Root Touch-up Permanent Hair Color Creme, 1 Count

$10.99 $6.99

Buy Now Review It

Clairol Root Touch-Up, 4A Dark Ash Brown, Permanent Hair Color, 1 Kit The #1 permanent root solution for long-lasting, natural-looking roots Touch-Up takes only 10 minutes and lasts up to 3 weeks Seamlessly blends with leading shades, even salon color Among leading retail permanent shades and pre-formulated salon color Gives you permanent, touch-proof, sweat-proof roots Restore your beautiful color when grays and roots appear. Takes just 10 minutes. 100% gray coverage even on resistant grays. 4A matches dark ash brown shades.