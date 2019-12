Clairol

Clairol Nice’n Easy Original 5g Medium Brown (pack Of 3)

$20.97

Superior Natural Looking Color, similar to salon formulas, Nice 'n Easy blends 3 tones into every shade. The secret to our long lasting natural looking color is Clairol's Colorblend Technology TM, Tones & Highlights, 100% Gray Coverage & Color That Lasts Up To 8 Weeks, Shiny Conditioned Hair - Our multi-tasking CC+ Colorseal TM Conditioner adds intense shine, helps lock in natural looking color and protect hair in-between coloring.