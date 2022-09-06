Madewell

Clairmont Crop Jacket

$248.00 $173.60

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

A cropped military-inspired style with gusseted patch pockets, high-capacity cargo pockets, a stand-up collar and a waist-defining drawstring. Crafted from a recycled blend of Italian wool gauze, it's a structured and versatile closet staple. Cropped fit. Body length: 25". 42% recycled wool/37% viscose/12% polyester/9% polyamide. Do Well: made with recycled fibers that would have otherwise ended up in landfills. Dry clean. Import. NG634