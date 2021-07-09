Storets

Claire Chunky Twist Knit Vest

$65.90 $32.95

Buy Now Review It

At Storets

Claire Chunky Twist Knit Vest A perfect piece to be worn everyday, or just for a special occasion! This on-trend vest features a wool blended knit material all over, a twist knit design, an oversized fit silhouette, and pull on style * Product Specification 45% Wool 35% Nylon 20% Polyester * Flat Measurement: S/M: Shoulder: 47㎝ (18.5in) / Bust: 56㎝ (22.1in) / Hem: 54㎝ (21.3in) / Length: 65㎝ (25.6in) / * Professional Clean Only / Do Not Tumble Dry Model's height is 5'7" (175cm) Bust 33in Waist 23in Hip 34in and wearing S/M Size information (Unit : inch) S/M Shoulder 18.5 Bust 22.1 Hem 21.3 Length 25.6 - The above measurement size is'length of section'. please note. - Depending on the measurement method, there may be an error of 0.5~1inch. - The product color may differ slightly from the actual color depending on the resolution of the user's monitor. Wear information Season Spring Fall Summer Winter Fit Slim Moderate Loose Elasticity Nonelastic Moderate Highly Elastic Thickness Thin Moderate Thick Weight Light Moderate Heavy Lining Unlined Partially Lined Fully Lined Sheer Non-Sheer Semi-Sheer Sheer Touch Soft Moderate Rough