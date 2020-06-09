Frankies Bikinis

Claire Bottom

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frankies Bikinis

The bikini bottom you've been waiting for! The Claire bikini bottom features our newest fabric made with a luxe terry material. High-cut waist meets skimpy bikini bottom - a combo that is destined to flatter any figure. This high waist bikini bottom is the ideal combo of sexy & flattering. Details 79% Cotton + 18% Nylon + 3% Lycra Skimpy Coverage Terry Fabric This style runs true to size