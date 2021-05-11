Zwilling

Clad X3 10-piece Cookware Set

$716.00 $399.99

At Sur La Table

We put this cookware to the test—this exclusive collection makes it easy to achieve professional results every time you use it, and it’s coated in long-lasting nonstick that’s among the most durable we’ve ever seen. Zwilling Clad X3 cookware combines the convenience of ceramic nonstick with the reliability of three-ply, 3mm clad construction. This 10-piece set has all the essentials to start or update your home cookware. Shiny, polished stainless steel surrounds an aluminum core that heats up quickly and evenly. The interior is coated with FDA-approved PTFE- and PFOA-free Ceraforce XTREME ceramic nonstick, so it’s safe for you and the environment. This incredible nonstick is 3x more durable and lasts 50% longer than Zwilling’s previous nonstick. Plus, it allows you to cook with less oil and food easily slides off without leaving a mess behind. The saucepans, sauté pan and Dutch oven come with tempered glass lids that lock in moisture and have two sizes of straining holes built into the sides so you can line them up with the pour spouts to easily remove liquid from foods. Handles are ergonomically designed for comfort and stay cool on stovetops. Made just for us by a company that’s been in business since 1731, Zwilling Clad X3 is built to handle every meal you make. Includes: 8" skillet 10" skillet 1-qt. saucepan with lid 2-qt. saucepan with lid 3-qt. sauté pan with lid 6-qt. Dutch oven with lid