ProForm

City T7 Folding Treadmill

C$1499.97 C$899.97

Buy Now Review It

At Best Buy

Skip the gym and get an amazing workout at home with the ProForm City T7 folding treadmill. Equipped with a powerful, self-cooling motor, it delivers speeds of 0-10mph and inclines of 0-10-percent so you can customise the intensity of your walk. It features a touchscreen HD display for clear viewing of workouts and stats. 7" Smart HD touchscreen displays stats and workouts in life-like clarity iFit technology gives you access to trainer-led workouts all over the world (includes 1-year iFit subscription) 0-10mph speeds and 0-10 percent incline deliver a customised workout for beginners to advanced users QuickSpeed controls allow you to adjust your speed and incline at a touch of a button Self-cooling 2.0 CHP Mach Z motor provides smooth and consistent power Generous 16" x 50" tread belt lets you walk, jog, or run without feeling confined 1.6" precision-machined and balanced non-flex rollers reduce wear and tear on the treadmill for long-lasting durability ProShox cushioning provides a softer landing for a more comfortable workout with a quicker recovery EKG hand-grip sensors offer quick heart-rate readings as you exercise SpaceSaver design lets you fold and store the treadmill when not in use Audio auxiliary port with dual 2" speakers lets you plug in your device and play your favourite music while you work out Accommodates one person weighing up to 136kg (300lb.) Product dimensions: Width: 76cm; height: 165cm; depth: 142cm Folded dimensions: Width: 76cm; height: 155cm; depth: 79cm Recommended floor space: 150cm x 90cm Parts warranty: 1 year, labour warranty: 1 year; frame warranty: 10 years; motor warranty: 1 year; deck warranty: 1 year