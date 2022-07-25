Murad

City-skin Overnight Detox Moisturiser

Neutralise environmental damage overnight with this antioxidant filled facial moisturiser. The Murad City-Skin Overnight Detox Moisturiser contains super-charged antioxidants from Marrubium Plant Stem Cells which work to fight and repair free radical damage, and help to detox and strengthen skins barrier while you sleep. Infused with Vitamin C, this face cream also helps to brighten and even your skin tone, promoting a radiant, healthy complexion. Nourishing botanicals hydrate skin, minimising the appearance of fine lines, leaving skin plump and glowing. Features and benefits of the Murad Environmental Shield City-Skin Overnight Detox Moisturiser: Detoxes skin from environmental pollutants that accumulate throughout the day Works to hydrate, repair and brighten skin overnight Improves overall complexion, and evens skin tone Fights signs of aging Combats dull skin Suitable for all skin types 50ml Categorised as a Step 3 (Hydrate) product in the Murad skincare regime. Colour coded to help make your shopping experience effortless, all products within the Environmental Shield range are labelled in orange. Buy now and pay later with AfterPay.