Baby Jogger

City Select 2 Stroller, Sibling Essentials Package

$1099.95 $768.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care An ideal travel system set of an all-terrain stroller and a second baby seat kit to convert your single stroller into a double as your family grows. Why parents will love it: The stroller takes on any bump or narrow doorway with front-wheel suspension featuring never-flat wheels and all-terrain tires. With just a lift on the sides, the stroller practically folds itself, and a secure latch locks it up for compact, simple storage. The full-size second seat doubles the capacity of your stroller while maintaining maneuverability. Why kids will love it: The roomy seat is perfect for napping thanks to an easy recline that goes all the way flat. Both the stroller and second seat have a large UV 50+ canopy with a clear peekaboo window with a silent magnetic flap that won't disturb your little one when you check in. Maximum child weight/height: Birth to 45 lb. Stroller weight/dimensions: 26.4 lb.; 41.1" x 23.8" x 35" unfolded; 39.6" x 23.8" x 11.6" folded. Fold: Quick one-step compact fold; secure lock latch. Recline: Multiposition seat recline and calf support. Tires: Front-wheel suspension with lockable, never-flat front swivel wheels and all-terrain tiers. Car seat compatibility: Baby Jogger City GO 2, GO Air; Graco Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30-35, SnugRide Click Connect 35 LX, SnugRide SnugLock 35 Elite, SnugRide SnugLock 35 Platinum; Britax B-Safe Ultra, Endeavours; Chicco Fit2, Fit2 LE, KeyFit, KeyFit 30, KeyFit 30 Zip, KeyFit 30 Zip Air; UPPAbaby Mesa infant car seats (adapters needed; all car seat and adapters sold separately). Conversion options: Converts to a double and triple triple stroller, and travel system using compatible car seats, glider board, bassinet kits and additional seat kits, all sold separately. Includes a stroller, second baby seat kit, parent console, two weather shields and two belly bars. Height-adjustable telescopic handle Multiposition sun canopy Adjustable five-point safety harness Seat-back storage compartment and large underseat basket Aluminum/polyester Removable fabric set is machine washable Imported Item #7140414 Free Shipping & Returns See more GIFT OPTIONS Choose your gift options at Checkout. Some items may not be eligible for all gift options. Delivery Email gift message (free) Need help finding the perfect gift? We've got you covered. Shop Gifts