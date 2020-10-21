City Ready Long-sleeve Seamless Training Bodysuit

$115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

THE BEAUTY OF COMFORT. - The Nike City Ready Bodysuit gives you elegant, breathable coverage for your workout and beyond. Seamlessly comfortable fabric has sweat-wicking technology to keep you dry and ready for anything. Seamlessly Cool - The soft, stretchy design feels smooth against your skin. Wide open knit lets air flow to help keep you cool. Sweat-Wicking Power - Sweat-wicking technology moves sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation to help you stay dry and comfortable. Ready to Play - A low V-shaped back, thin shoulder straps and a pattern designed to highlight your natural lines create a look you can show off in class or anywhere else. Product Details - Tight fit for a body-hugging feel. Reflective details. 91% nylon/9% spandex. Machine wash. Imported. Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)Shown: Black. Style: CU5193-010. .