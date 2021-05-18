Lipault Paris

City Plume 24 Hour Bag

$115.00

Enter the gym in style or enjoy a quick getaway with the Lipault Paris® City Plume 24 Hour Bag. Lightweight nylon twill. Polyester linings. Detachable shoulder strap. One zippered and one flat interior pocket. Dual exterior zippered pockets and side flat pocket. Imported. This product may have a manufacturer's warranty. Please visit the manufacturer's website or contact us at warranty@support.zappos.com for full manufacturer warranty details. Measurements: Bottom Width: 17 in Middle Width: 17 in Top Width: 17 in Depth: 7 1⁄2 in Height: 11 1⁄2 in Strap Length: 55 in Strap Drop: 25 in Handle Length: 15 1⁄2 in Handle Drop: 7 in Weight: 2 lbs 3 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!