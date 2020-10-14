Kipling

City Pack Solid Backpack

$129.00 $51.60

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Imported Polyester lining Magnetic closure 14" shoulder drop Strap Drop: 882256407204 inches; Pockets: 1 slip, 2 zip, 3 exterior Gear up for every adventure big and small with our new backpack. It's kicked up with Cinch cord and magnetic closure for added security, adjustable back straps for customized comfort and multiple compartments to hold everything from your lip gloss to a flashlight.