Open Story

City Mini Backpack

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Made to move, the City Mini Backpack from Open Story™ is a lightweight wonder that has your back. An exterior zip pocket is thoughtfully laid out to accomodate your daily essentials, complete with a slip pocket for sunglasses and a swivel clip for keys, while a dedicated tablet pocket at the interior helps keep your screen away from potential scratches. Padded shoulder straps make sure you stay comfortable on the go, while an integrated trolley strap at the rear is perfect for when you're not traveling quite as light. For travelers by travelers. Open Story offers stylish luggage and accessories designed for modern adventure seekers. With thoughtful attention to detail, Open Story is ideal for every type of trip — always ready to explore with you, again and again.