Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
City Beauty
City Lips
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At City Beauty
City Lips is a long-lasting lip gloss designed to ... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
The Real Secret Behind These Stars' Best Looks
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Decay
Naked Skin Ultra Definition Loose Finishing Powder
$34.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
DETAILS
Lancôme
Miracle Cushion Liquid Cushion Compact Foundation
$47.00
from
Lancôme
BUY
DETAILS
Dermablend Professional
Quick-fix Body Foundation Stick
$29.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
Smashbox
Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer
$28.80
from
Amazon
BUY
More from City Beauty
DETAILS
City Beauty
Line-smoothing Hydromask
$60.00
from
City Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
City Beauty
Multi-action Sculpting Cream
$85.00
from
City Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
City Beauty
Ageless Moisturizing Cream
$59.00
from
City Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
How Harper Watters Found Power In Lipstick & Heels
You might not be familiar with the name Harper Watters, but you've probably seen one of his viral videos. Maybe the one where the professional ballet
by
Thatiana Diaz
Celebrity Beauty
Harry Styles Cut His Hair Short — & It's Sending Fans Into A...
Picture this: The year is 2016; the boy band One Direction officially broke up months ago; and former member and standout singer Harry Styles has made plans
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted