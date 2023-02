Lululemon

City Adventurer Backpack 20l

$128.00 $89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Why we made this City adventurers, we see you. This backpack has a discreet, exterior water bottle pocket for quick access to hydration as you jet from work to workout. Designed for On the Move Water-Repellent Fabric Dimensions and Volume(Click to Expand) Product Features(Click to Expand) Material and care(Click to Expand)