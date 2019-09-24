Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Kate Spade New York

Citrus Twist Insulated Tumbler & Insulated Lunch Tote Set

$48.00
At Nordstrom
Stylishly enjoy lunch wherever the day takes you with this easy set featuring a charmingly patterned insulated tumbler and a coordinating insulated lunch tote.
Featured in 1 story
Cute Lunch Totes That Are Adult Acceptable
by Elizabeth Buxton