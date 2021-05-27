Touchland

Citrus Power Mist Hand Sanitizer

$12.00

Time to ditch those harsh, dehydrating hand sanitizers and upgrade to the multifunctional Power Mist Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer by touchland. Packaged in a sleek, modern container perfectly sized for your pocket, Power Mist's spray system ensures that the fast-evaporating, dermatologist-tested formula is evenly distributed across your hands to kill 99.99% of harmful, illness-causing germs without leaving a sticky residue or alcohol scent. Give your hands a boost of hygiene and hydration with natural Aloe Vera and a blend of Essential Oils to keep your skin feeling soft and moisturized all day long.Key Ingredients:- Ethyl Alcohol Denat: Kills 99.99% of most common disease-causing germs- Aloe Vera: Moisturizes the skin without giving it a greasy feel- Radish Root Ferment Filtrate: Provides broad spectrum antimicrobial protection- Lime Essential Oil: Helps prevent the appearance of aging symptoms on the skin of your hands- Lemon Essential Oil: Works as a natural antimicrobial agent to help nourish and purify skin The Details In Citrus - a mid-afternoon bike ride through Valencia orange groves Contains 67% Ethyl Alcohol, 500+ spritzes, vegan & cruelty-free Free of Parabens and Triclosan 1.3 fl oz/ 38 ml (TSA-approved size) This item is not available for international export Revolve Style No. TLAN-WU2 Manufacturer Style No. 851201008018 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Spray 2 - 3 times over hands and rub together until dry