Eminence Organic Skin Care

Citrus Kale Potent Ce Serum

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Combining the nourishing power of superfoods and citrus fruits, Eminence Organics Citrus & Kale Potent C+E Serum delivers essential nutrients deep into your skin for a rejuvenated appearance. A fortifying organic blend of kale, broccoli sprout and spinach extracts reduces wrinkles and removes toxins. Vitamins C and E work synergistically with one another to boost collagen and elastin production while fighting off free radicals. Dull, lackluster complexions are visibly transformed with improved firmness and elasticity. Soy- and nut-free. Key Ingredients: Stabilized Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid): sourced from lemon and grapefruit, this potent antioxidant reduces the appearance of redness and soothes inflammation Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate: also known as Vitamin C salt, this unique form of Vitamin C remains a salt until it penetrates the surface of the skin; it is only at this point that it turns into Vitamin C, allowing the full benefits to be experienced Vitamin E: a sourced from avocado; delivers nutrients to the skin to improve the appearance of skin health Botanical Ferulic Acid: powerful antioxidant naturally derived from the leaves of plants. Stabilizes the antioxidant benefits of Vitamin C and helps it retain potency Leafy Greens (Kale, Spinach & Broccoli Sprouts): high antioxidant content to help improve the appearance of skin elasticity and hydration for younger-looking skin Citrus Fruit Oils (Lemon & Grapefruit): tones and refreshes the skin; additional naturally occurring Vitamin C content helps protect against the visible signs of aging; astringent properties help to balance oil production Avocado: antioxidant that is moisturizing and hydrating to relieve dry and irritated skin Hydrolyzed Botanical Hyaluronic Acid (from grass extract): deeply hydrating; natural substance that keeps skin looking plump to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles