Formulated to be used outdoors, our citronella sticks will help you enjoy your outdoor entertaining, bug-free. Stick directly into the ground or a planter for three hours of protection. Citronella is a proven, all-natural, insect repellent made from the leaves and stems of the lemongrass plant. It repels insects by masking the smells biting insects are attracted to. Each incense stick has woodsy cedar notes blended with bright orange citrus notes and bug-fighting citronella. - A terrain exclusive - Contains 30 sticks - Burn time: 3 hours each - Hand-dipped in the USA Packaging: 2.5"W, 20"L Shipping + Returns