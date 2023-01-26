VonzJewel

GENUINE CITRINE SUNSHINE NECKLACE Minimalist Natural Citrine Sunshine Pendant Necklace This sparkling Natural Citrine Sunshine Necklace is a show stopper and will brighten up your day. This Citrine Pendant is set in solid .925 Sterling Silver and is considered the focal point of this classic necklace for her. The natural Citrine Sunshine Pendant suspends from either a 16", 18" or 20" box chain that secures with a lobster clasp. NECKLACE FEATURES: Metal: All components are made from solid .925 Sterling Silver Model is wearing 16" in length solid .925 Sterling Silver Chain Length available: 16", 18" or 20" STONE Genuine Citrine Sunshine Pendant Height: 31.23MM Width: 21.87MM Your Natural Citrine Sunshine Pendant Necklace will arrive in a gift box, beautifully wrapped and ready for gifting Please send me a message if you have any questions before or after placing your order. Please also view my policy before purchasing. ************************************************ You are able to personalize your Jewelry by adding laser engraving service from the link below.https://www.etsy.com/listing/1186372726/custom-laser-engraving-service-photo? Please visit my storefront to view more of my creations: vonzjewel.etsy.com Thanks a lot for stopping by and supporting my boutique Vonz Jewel