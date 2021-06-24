Nest

Details & Care What it is: A hydrating body cream that captures the essence of the botanicals depicted on its beautifully illustrated packaging. Fragrance story: The dewy softness of lotus flower and freesia are set against sparkling citrus notes and hints of precious woods. The NEST Fragrance collection takes inspiration from the artworks of 18th century British artist Mrs. Mary Delany, who created a new art form: mixed-media collage. By cutting shapes of paper, painted to capture nature's colors, Delany mirrored the exact likeness of various plants and flowers. Her botanical works resonated with NEST founder Laura Slatkin, who set out to translate them into luxuriously scented products. Style: Bright. Notes: Lemon blossom, lotus flower, freesia, dew drop accord, precious woods. Mood: Happy. 6.7 oz. Made in the USA Item #5744136