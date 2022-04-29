Citizens of Humanity

Citizens Of Humanity Beatnik Mini Skirt

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Fabric Stretch: Low-Stretch Non-Stretch Super-Stretch Fabric: Mid-weight, low-stretch denim Faded wash Raw and frayed cuffs Logo patch at back Button closure and zip fly 5-pocket styling Shell: 98% cotton/2% polyurethane Unlined Wash cold Imported, Turkey Style #CITIZ41417 Citizens of Humanity presents a classic denim skirt with a relaxed mini silhouette. This silhouette features a heavily faded wash and raw-cut hem that makes it work really well with a pair of off-duty sneakers. Show More