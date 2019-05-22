Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTotes
HEREU

Cistell Leather-trimmed Straw Tote

$260.00$156.00
At Net-A-Porter
Beige straw, tan leather (Calf) Open top Weighs approximately 2.6lbs/ 1.2kg Made in Spain
Featured in 1 story
What To Buy From Net-A-Porter's Spring Sale
by Eliza Huber