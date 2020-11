Eddie Bauer

Cirruslite Down Jacket

$99.00 $71.40

Buy Now Review It

At Eddie Bauer

Ultralight and packable, this down jacket is a consummate traveler, whether your destination is cross town or far off the beaten path. Nylon shell has a durable, water-repellent finish that causes moisture to bead and roll off rather than soak into the fabric. The Premium Down insulation provides superior warmth in mere ounces.