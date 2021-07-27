Steamery

Cirrus No. 2 Steamer

$130.00 $98.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Steam garments and fabrics at home or on the go with a quick-starting, user-friendly steamer that'll keep your clothing wrinkle-free during any adventure. What it does: The hot steam from the 1500-watt hand-steamer lifts the textile fibers—instead of pressing them down like the iron—and makes them swell and regain their natural shape. It removes signs of a garment being worn, such as odors, shallow dirt and bacteria. Additional features: Great for steaming curtains, bedding and pillows. Its compact size makes it easy to bring along on travels. Includes: Steamer and heat-protection bag. Sizing information: 1.65 lb; 13" x 5.9" x 3.7". Plastic/metal Imported Item #6253937 Free Shipping & Returns See more