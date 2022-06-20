Circus by Sam Edelman

Bobbie Sandals

$90.00 $57.69

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

View the size chart The Circus by Sam Edelman® Bobbie heel is a striking shoe with plenty of flair. A minimalist upper draws the focus to the decorative heel, ready to make a statement on your next night out. Adjustable ankle strap with buckle fastening. Synthetic upper features a slingback strap, and three straps across the vamp. Synthetic lining and lightly padded insole provide comfort for continued wear. Open, rounded square toe with decorative block heel. Synthetic outsole for grip and stability. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 1⁄4 in Weight: 10 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!