Sockwell

Circulator Moderate Graduated Compression Sock

$29.99 $27.59

32% Merino Wool, 32% Nylon, 31% Rayon, 5% Spandex Made in the USA Machine Wash RECOMMENDED FOR: All day/everyday wear, flying and travel, prolonged sitting or standing, exercise, recovery, and pregnant women. Ideal for those who work in professions that demand prolonged standing: nursing, healthcare, retail, or even construction 4 ZONES OF MODERATE (15-20 mmHg) GRADUATED COMPRESSION: helps to minimize swelling and reduce fatigue. Energizes legs and feet. Soothes and energizes tired feet and legs. Relieves minor to moderate varicose veins. COMFORT & PERFORMANCE FEATURES: Accu-fit Technology, Graduated Compression, Turn Welt Top, Arch Support, Seamless Toe Closure, Ultra Light Cushion Sole HIGH PERFORMANCE YARNS: Provides natural moisture management, odor control and thermoregulation. SIZES: Small/Medium fits women's US shoe size 4 – 7.5, Size Medium/Large fits US shoe size 8 – 11. Sock length fits over the calf.