Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Anthropologie
Circular Vegan Leather And Rattan Bag
$78.00
$59.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Polyurethane; polyester Rattan handles Polyurethane strap Imported
Need a few alternatives?
Aspinal of London
Gold Crystals & Diamond Cut Transparent Acrylic
BUY
£795.00
Aspinal of London
MedusasInteriors
Vintage Murano Style Art Glass Handbag
BUY
£14.50
Etsy
Coach
Willow Tote 24 & Small Wristlet With Floral Print
BUY
$350.00
$445.00
Coach
Coach
Hero Shoulder Bag
BUY
$550.00
Coach
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Cezzane Striped Eyelet Dress
BUY
$89.95
$138.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Taper Duo Candle & Holder Gift Set
BUY
$24.95
$34.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Hexagonal Crystal Ring Set
BUY
$29.95
$44.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Yvette Lounge Dress
BUY
$79.95
$118.00
Anthropologie
More from Top Handle
Aspinal of London
Gold Crystals & Diamond Cut Transparent Acrylic
BUY
£795.00
Aspinal of London
MedusasInteriors
Vintage Murano Style Art Glass Handbag
BUY
£14.50
Etsy
Coach
Willow Tote 24 & Small Wristlet With Floral Print
BUY
$350.00
$445.00
Coach
Coach
Hero Shoulder Bag
BUY
$550.00
Coach
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted