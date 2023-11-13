Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Caraway
Circle Pan (duo Set)
$80.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Caraway
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
Happy Hour Swizzle Sticks
BUY
$24.00
Free People
Free People
Doiy Gnome Bottle Opener
BUY
$28.00
Free People
Free People
The Sip Shop Bundle
BUY
$202.00
Free People
Caraway
Ceramic Cookware Set
BUY
$476.00
$745.00
Caraway
More from Caraway
Caraway
Ceramic Cookware Set
BUY
$476.00
$745.00
Caraway
Caraway
Stainless Steel Cookware Set
BUY
$556.00
$845.00
Caraway Home
Caraway
Minis Duo
BUY
$200.00
Caraway
Caraway
Sauté Pan (stainless Steel)
BUY
$235.00
Caraway
More from Kitchen
Free People
Happy Hour Swizzle Sticks
BUY
$24.00
Free People
Free People
Doiy Gnome Bottle Opener
BUY
$28.00
Free People
Free People
The Sip Shop Bundle
BUY
$202.00
Free People
Caraway
Ceramic Cookware Set
BUY
$476.00
$745.00
Caraway
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted