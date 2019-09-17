Khaite

Circle Medium Leather Tote

$1700.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Catherine Holstein studied luggage from the turn of the 20th century when designing Khaite's new bag collection - she can relate to the time when women first began to travel alone considering how often she flies between Italy and Paris for work. Released to coincide with New York Fashion Week, this medium version of the 'Circle' tote is crafted from unlined 'Hunter Green' leather sourced from a renowned tannery. It has two top handles, a spacious interior and a zipped pouch for smaller items.