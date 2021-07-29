Goodr

Circle G’s Polarized Sunglasses

$25.00

Circle G's Polarized Sunglasses Great for casual commutes and living your funnest life, the Goodr Circle G's Sunglasses come in styles more colorful than the last. Not only are their lenses polarized to eliminate glare, they also have various coatings for scratch-resistant durability and hydrophobic convenience. the light frame feels comfortably snug on your mug, and Goodr added a grippy coating for a no-slip fit. Details Polarized pair of sunnies suitable commutes and living life Polarized lenses eliminate glare, UVA, and UVB lighting Lightweight frame outfitted for a bounceless fit Grip coating gives a secure, no-slip feel Coatings resist scratches and moisture Item #GDO001V