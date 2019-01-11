Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Birthday Cards & Under $20 Trinkets
BP.
Circle & Bar Layered Necklace
$19.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Simple geometric figures anchor the delicately layered chains on this gleaming goldtone piece.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Bird and Feather Co.
Gatsby Necklace
$105.00
from
Of A Kind
BUY
DETAILS
Marc Jacobs
Stephanie Lacava Necklace
$24.00
from
Marc Jacobs
BUY
DETAILS
Ariel Gordon Jewelry
Alphabet Bracelet
$65435.00
from
Ariel Gordon Jewelry
BUY
DETAILS
Blanca Monrós Gómez
Emerald Seed Necklace
$315.00
from
Blanca Monrós Gómez
BUY
More from BP.
DETAILS
BP.
Square Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
$25.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
BP.
Reversible Print Comforter & Check Sheet Set
$189.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
BP.
Polka Dot Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit
$69.00
$45.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
BP.
Longline Open Cardigan
$49.00
$31.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Necklaces
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted