Circadian Optics

Light Therapy Lamp – Uv-free Led Lamps

Stylish And UV-Free: These mood light sun lamps are not only good for us but they make a fashionable addition to any space while providing the kind of light that our bodies need. The sun lamp is also free of unwanted UV rays. Light Is Essential: Sunlight regulates the cycles of our bodies and our moods. With people spending more time indoors these days, it's important to make sure our bodies get what they need, and this daylight lamp is here to shine some light for you. Effective: This therapy light provides the recommended 10,000 LUX of brightness to help the winter blues, regulate sleep, improve focus, boost energy and make us feel less sad. The happy light therapy lamp is designed to mimic the colors of daylight. Longer Lasting: The LED natural light lamp lasts approximately 50,000 hours -- a longer life than fluorescent bulbs -- and produces uniform, dot-free light that has the same quality of the noonday sun (5500K), full-spectrum. Easy To Use: Our happy lamp's revolutionary, quick one-touch operation makes it simple to use. No complicated settings to mess around with. 3 levels allows you to customize the brightness for the best efficacy and comfort.