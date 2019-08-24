Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Beauty Bakerie

Cioccolato Gelato Gel Eyeliner

$16.00
At Beauty Bakerie
Obsessed with Chocolate? Give all our chocolate-brown sweets a try. From our S'mores D'oeuvres Lip Whip to our Fudge It All and Baker's Tan EyesCreams, to Cioccolato Gelato. Indulge!
Featured in 1 story
This Is Why Gel Liner Is The Best For Beginners
by Thatiana Diaz