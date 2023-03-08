Dyson

Cinetic Big Ball Multi Floor Extra Vacuum

Dyson Cinetic™ science Ultra-efficient cyclones capture dust without clogging, so there’s no loss of suction. Filter-free Dust separation is so efficient that unlike conventional vacuums, there’s no need to wash or replace a filter. Gets back up when knocked over Conventional barrel vacuums can fall over. Dyson Big Ball™ vacuums pick themselves up. No need to touch the dirt. Drives out dust and debris in one action, so you don’t have to touch it. Ball™ technology for easy steering Rides on a ball, to steer easily around corners and into difficult places. Large bin So you can clean for longer without having to stop. Quick-release tools One-click attachments make it easy to change tools between tasks. Long-reach wand The wand releases instantly and stretches to 125cm, to access high places. 360° articulation The wand articulates 360° to give you greater control. So you can clean here, there and everywhere.