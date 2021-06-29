Eloquii

Cinched Skirt Square Neck Dress

At Eloquii

Cinched Skirt Square Neck Dress Close Fit Waist Seam Column Fit Skirt Bodice Lined Only Long Front Side Slits Non Stretch Viscose Linen Maxi Length- Below Knee Model Is 5'10" Size 14 Length On Model Is 56 1/2". 70% Viscose 30% Linen Care: Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1227817