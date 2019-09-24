Search
Products fromShop
Topo Designs

Cinch Tote Bag

$59.00$39.99
At Urban Outfitters
Carrying is a cinch with this durable tote bag by Topo Designs. Nylon body fully lined with nylon pack cloth and 4 deep external pockets. Finished with a drawstring top, dual handles and a removeable/adjustable shoulder strap.
Featured in 1 story
These Gym Bags Are As Stylish As You Are
by Emily Ruane