Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Knix
Cinch Leakproof Shaper One Piece Swimsuit
$115.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Knix
Need a few alternatives?
Oceanus
Anise White Scoop Back Swimsuit
BUY
$239.00
Oceanus
Lands' End
Tummy Control Cap Sleeve High-neck One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$68.97
$114.95
Target
Hunza G
Denise Frill Swim Metallic Crinkle One Piece
BUY
$245.00
Shopbop
Andie Swim
The Tulum One Piece Lt
BUY
$112.00
Andie Swim
More from Knix
Knix
Cinch Leakproof Shaper One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$115.00
Knix
Knix
Wingwoman Contour Bra
BUY
$65.00
Knix
Knix
Rosette Swim Accessory
BUY
$14.00
Knix
Knix
One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$90.00
Knix
More from Swimwear
Oceanus
Anise White Scoop Back Swimsuit
BUY
$239.00
Oceanus
Lands' End
Tummy Control Cap Sleeve High-neck One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$68.97
$114.95
Target
Same Los Angeles
Double Layer One Piece
BUY
$210.00
Same Los Angeles
Hunza G
Denise Frill Swim Metallic Crinkle One Piece
BUY
$245.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted