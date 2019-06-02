PUMA
Cilia Sneakers
$55.00
At PUMA
With their chunky silhouette and overlay details on the upper, these kicks look like they just stepped out of an industrial-inspired dance video. And with a boatload of features and tech incorporated, they certainly wouldn’t be out of place on a dancer’s feet. The IMEVA midsole offers supreme cushioning and support, and the SoftFoam+ sockliner takes the comfort factor up a notch, offering a plush ride with every step. The rubber outsole helps prevent slips and sliding.