PUMA

Cilia Sneakers

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At PUMA

With their chunky silhouette and overlay details on the upper, these kicks look like they just stepped out of an industrial-inspired dance video. And with a boatload of features and tech incorporated, they certainly wouldn’t be out of place on a dancer’s feet. The IMEVA midsole offers supreme cushioning and support, and the SoftFoam+ sockliner takes the comfort factor up a notch, offering a plush ride with every step. The rubber outsole helps prevent slips and sliding.