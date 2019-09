Matt & Nat

Ciel - Villa

£175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matt & Nat

Belt bag with flap and fold over clasp closure, back zipper compartment, and adjustable/removable belt strap. Interior: Zippered pocket and 3 credit card slots inside main compartment. Cash slip pocket inside back zipper compartment. Lining made of 100% recycled plastic bottles. Dimensions: L 7.75" x H 5" x D 2.5" Belt Waist Circumference: 28.5" - 43.5" (approximately)