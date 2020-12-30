Joss & Main

Cicero Ceramic And Glass Hurricane

$66.05 $48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

There’s nothing quite like the ambient glow of candlelight to add a little extra romance to any occasion. Set a rustic yet refined foundation for your favorite candle with this farmhouse-chic design! Crafted from ceramic with a round and ribbed design, this candlestick holder is brimming with traditional charm. Its weathered whitewashed finish lends the piece an antique aesthetic, while a round clear glass hurricane ensconces your preferred traditional or LED tealight candle (not included).