La Roche-Posay

Cicaplast Soothing Face And Body Balm B5

£14.00 £10.50

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Soothing Face and Body Balm B5 100mlA multi-purpose repairing balm that soothes, repairs and protects the skin.SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR: Specifically formulated for use by the whole family on a wide range of common skin irritations including:-Chapped and cracked skin. Dry or rough patches. Rashes (including nappy rash on babies). Minor injuries eg. scrapes and grazes. Eczema flare-ups. Irritated skin . Insect bites. New tattoos. Multi-purpose repairing balmSoothes, repairs and protects skin from infectionSuitable for use by all the family (adults, children and babies) ACTIVE INGREDIENTS: Containing 5% panthenol, Cicaplast immediately helps soothe irritated skin and accelerate the skin's natural repair process. At the same time, Cicaplast's antibacterial action helps protect broken skin from infection. When used on wounds, Cicaplast provides a healthy healing environment to prevent long-term scarring.DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTEDCicaplast has been through rigorous dermatological testing to ensure it is suitable for use on even the most sensitive skin - including babies from one week old.MINIMALIST HYPO-ALLERGENIC FORMULAThe minimalist formula contains no fragrance or parabens and is non-comedogenic (won't block pores).