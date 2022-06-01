La Roche-Posay

Cicaplast Hand Cream

$16.95 $11.69

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

General Information La Roche-Posay® Cicaplast Hand Cream is a moisturising barrier hand cream for dry, damaged, over-worked hands. Repairing cream soothes, protects and restores the skin barrier for over-worked hands, damaged by aggression at home or at work, thanks to formula with Niacinamide and glycerin, in an ultra-cosmetic texture. Redness and roughness are reduced. Hands are moisterised, protected, nourished. Skin is better protected against future external aggressors. Tested and approved efficacy for professional use. Paraben-free, fragrance-free. Suitable For: Sensitive Skin Recommended By: Dermatologists Size: 50mL Hypo Allergenic?: Yes KEY FEATURES • Rich, nourishing texture that is non-greasy and quickly absorbs into the skin to moisturise and protect. • Suitable for sensitive, dry hands • Great for the entire family, including children • Formulated with 4% Niacinamide to soothe and 30% Glycerin for hydration. • Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin and approved efficacy for professional use Warnings Apply as often as necessary. All activities can be immediatly resumed. Ingredients Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Niacinamide, Glyceryl Stearate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Dimethicone, Peg / Ppg-18 / 18 Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate Se, Sodium Polyacrylate, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol (Fil Code: B47889/1) Please be aware that ingredient lists for the products of our brand are updated regularly. Please refer to the ingredient list on your product package for the most up to date list of ingredients to ensure it is suitable to your personal use. Directions Apply to hands as often as required. All activities can be immediately resumed.