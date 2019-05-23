La Roche-Posay

Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Repairing Balm

Multi-Purpose Protecting Balm Double action formula to soothe and protect sensitive, irritated skin. 1. SOOTHE: 2. PROTECT: Anti-bacterial action Contains Panthenol 5% - Also known as Vitamin B5, Madecassoside, Glycerin and Shea Butter and La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Also available in 40ml Directions of Use: Can be applied to body, face and lips. Avoid the eye contour area. Apply twice daily to pre-washed and dried skin. Can be applied in a generous layer. Tolerance : No parabens No fragranceSuitable for babies La Roche-Posay follows strict formulations standards: 100% hypoallergenic skincare Non-comedogenic High concentration of selected ingredients with Thermal Spring Water Minimal ingredients and fragrance Tested on sensitive skin Suitable from 3 months old