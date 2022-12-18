La Roche-Posay

Cicaplast Baume B5

General Information Size: 40mL Hypo Allergenic?: Yes KEY FEATURES • Multi-repairing balm suitable for the entire family • Ideal for sensitive skin. • Formulated with Madecassoside and 5% Pathenol to care for sensitive skin. • Provides a rich, nourishing texture that is easy to apply with a non-greasy finish. • Can be used for dry patches, rough areas, redness. • Dermtologically tested for sensitive skin • Designed for optimal toleriance. • Fragrance-free, lanolin-free and white-mark free Ingredients Aqua / Water, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Panthenol, Butylene Glycol, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Propanediol, Cetyl Peg/Ppg-10 / 1 Dimethicone, Tristearin, Zinc Gluconate, Madecassoside, Manganese Gluconate, Magnesium Sulfate, Disodium Edta, Copper Gluconate, Acetylated Glycol Stearate, Polyglyceryl-4 Isostearate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Ci 77891 / Titanium Dioxide (Fil Code: B47889/1) Please be aware that ingredient lists for the products of our brand are updated regularly. Please refer to the ingredient list on your product package for the most up to date list of ingredients to ensure it is suitable to your personal use. Directions Apply twice daily to pre-washed and dried skin. Can be applied in a generous layer. Can be applied to body, face and lips. Avoid the eye contour area.