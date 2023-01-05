La Roche-Posay

Cicaplast Balm B5 For Dry Skin Irritations

$14.99

Multi-purpose soothing cream hydrates cracked, chapped, chafed skin and dry skin irritations. Non-greasy, skin protectant relieves dry, rough skin, while protecting from drying effects of wind and cold. Hydrating therapeutic cream protects chafed skin from diaper rash and helps seal out wetness, while helping to treat & prevent diaper rash. Suitable for adults, children and babies 1 week and up. Accepted by the National Eczema Association. Suitable for patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation.* *Do not use on broken skin. Consult a medical professional prior to use