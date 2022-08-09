La Roche-Posay

Cicaplast B5 Mask

For when your skin is being difficult, the La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Mask can hydrate and soothe even the most sensitive skin types. Suitable for post-procedure and post-treatment, this mask contains Vitamin B5 and La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water to deliver nourishment and hydration to skin. What are the features of the La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Mask? Contains Vitamin B5 Suitable for sensitive skin Suitable for use post-aesthetic procedure Hydrating and soothing Formulated with La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Fragrance-free Hypoallergenic Paraben-free Cotton sheet mask (100% biodegradable) How do you use this La Roche-Posay mask? 1. Unfold the mask. 2. Apply the mask and adjust to facial contours with fingertips ensuring mask adheres to your skin. 3. Leave on for 15 minutes. 4. Remove the mask and gently pat the remaining serum until fully absorbed.