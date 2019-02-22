Embryolisse

Cicalisse Restorative Skin Cream 40ml

£8.99

Cicalisse contains a blend of 3% acexamic acid, recognised to help accelerate the skin's restoration process, and hyaluronic acid salt to hydrate* and restore skin's vitality and beauty. Sugars, vitamin E, a mixture of soft butters and aloe vera promote nutrition and hydrations. Uses : Overheating, waxing, scabs, superficial irritations,... For both children and adults. Not suitable for children under 3 years of age. *the outer layers of the skin