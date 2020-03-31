Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Avène
Cicalfate Restorative Skin Cream
$42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At DermStore
A technologically advanced restorative skin cream clinically proven to accelerate the recovery process by 2X1 and maintain an optimal healing environment.
Need a few alternatives?
Avène
Cicalfate Restorative Skin Cream
$42.00
from
DermStore
BUY
Origins
Ginzing Oil-free Energy-boosting Gel Moisturizer
C$42.41
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
First Aid Beauty
Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration
C$44.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Origins
Oil-free Energy-boosting Gel Moisturizer
£25.00
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
More from Avène
Avène
Soothing Sheet Mask (5 Pack)
$42.00
from
Avène
BUY
Avène
Hydrance Optimale Spf 25
$34.00
$27.20
from
DermStore
BUY
Avène
Soothing Moisture Mask
$26.00
$19.50
from
DermStore
BUY
Avène
Soothing Thermal Spring Water Spray
£8.50
from
Boots
BUY
More from Skin Care
Avène
Cicalfate Restorative Skin Cream
$42.00
from
DermStore
BUY
Innisfree
Pore Clearing Color Mask
$10.00
from
Innisfree
BUY
Bioderma
Atoderm Sos Spray
£8.50
from
Escentual
BUY
Isdin
Eryfotona Actinica
$55.00
from
Isdin
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted